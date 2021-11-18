Noah’s Ark Waterpark looks ahead to best season yet in 2022, launching Black Friday season pass specials to celebrate

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wisc. — America’s Largest Waterpark is counting the minutes until May 28, 2022, also known as Opening Day at Noah’s Ark Waterpark!

The 43rd season of fun at Noah’s Ark Waterpark will bring an expanded schedule from May 28 – September 5, new eateries, and fun events. The fun kicks off Memorial Day weekend with spine-tingling attractions like The World’s Largest King Cobra, Raja, America’s Most Thrilling Water Coaster, Black Anaconda, and Scorpion’s Tail, the nation’s first near-vertical looping waterslide.

The Ark will offer reasons to climb aboard again and again with a robust special events lineup including the annual Father’s Day Flop competition, Heroes Week, Teachers Week, and more. In addition to the super splashes, Noah’s Ark guests can look forward to sweet and savory additions to the park’s food lineup. Highlights include reopening our BBQ Stand, offering Wisconsin cheese curds for sale, and adding refreshing frosé slushies – that’s rosé, crushed ice, and strawberries – to waterpark bars.

“We’re hard at work enhancing the experience we offer guests when they take a pool break for a bite and a beverage,” said Director of Operations Cody Butterfield. “This summer was a great bounce-back year for us at Noah’s Ark Waterpark, and we can’t wait to go bigger and better than ever in 2022.”

While the fun may be a few months away, now is the perfect time to make plans thanks to Noah’s Ark upcoming Black Friday sales, launching a full week early on Friday, November 19. Whether shopping for a no-frills, all fun Season Pass or a higher-tier offering, smart shoppers can save money and time by buying online – no need to stress about supply chains!

The Black Friday deals are available at all levels – from a Buy the Day, Get the Season offer on the entry-level Bronze Pass (priced the same as a standard summer ticket) to 20 percent off normal pricing on the Silver and Gold Passes. Season Passes can be purchased on six-month payment plans starting as low as $10 per month. Family four-pack tickets are also available as a smaller stocking stuffer starting at $29.99 per person, which includes admission and a meal when you buy four or more tickets.

“These limited time Black Friday specials offer the gift of fun that will create special memories and won’t collect dust in a closet,” says Marketing Director, Kristin Turnquist. “Getting a Noah’s Ark Season Pass now allows smart shoppers to save big and enjoy our expanded season, enhanced events lineup, and the special experiences visitors look forward to every year.”