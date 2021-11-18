Roller coaster rides are just what the doctor ordered

Taking a ride on a roller coaster could reduce your levels of anxiety and increase your feelings of happiness and self-confidence, according to Dr. David Lewis following his study at Thorpe Park in England.

Of course, members of American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE) have known about these positive side effects for years. To embrace and highlight these health benefits, ACE is launching a focus on two new initiatives: Connected by Coasters and Live Who You Are – Be Who You Are.

Connected by Coasters features on our website, podcast and social media will highlight members and their passions within the roller coaster community. Members will share their stories overcoming mental and physical health challenges through volunteering, photography, writing and more.

Live Who You Are – Be Who You Are will develop places (both physical and virtual) where all are welcomed regardless of their views, coaster count, race, age,

abilities or sexual orientation. As part of this initiative, ACE is launching a new ride-finder board, offering event features for greater accessibility and inviting other enthusiast organizations to their events. In addition, ACE will be launching a moderated Discord conversation that aims to teach respectful conversation of all viewpoints with guided discussion topics.

“ACE wants to open a world of healthy conversation and fulfillment that allows all members to feel this welcome environment and enhance the benefits of this incredible hobby,” said Elizabeth Ringas, ACE Communications Director.