ProSlide continues record-breaking innovation at IAAPA Expo with its 16th first place ‘Best New Water Park Ride’ Award in 19 years

ProSlide Technology Inc. – the industry leader in water ride design, technology and manufacturing – has wrapped up the 2021 IAAPA Expo, bringing home the first- place Brass Ring Award for ‘Best New Water Park Ride’. ProSlide continues to transform water parks with industry-leading innovations and 2021 marks its most significant year to date. The company was awarded its latest first-place Brass Ring Award in ‘Best New Water Park Ride’ for its innovative Launched Dueling RocketBLAST/FlyingSAUCER Water Coaster at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. With this year’s win, ProSlide continues to have won more first place Best New Water Ride awards than any other water ride supplier in the world.

“We’re thrilled to be awarded the first place Brass Ring Award for ‘Best New Water Ride’” says ProSlide Chairman and CEO Rick Hunter. “This award recognizes the incredible passion, performance and innovation that goes into every ProSlide water ride, and we couldn’t be happier to celebrate alongside our staff and client partners.”

ProSlide’s Launched Dueling RocketBLAST/FlyingSAUCER is the ﬁrst of its kind and has been purposefully designed to deliver maximum thrill from start to ﬁnish. Unlike others, this water coaster has been engineered with ProSlide’s next-generation LAUNCH technology. Specifically designed to start the ride at grade, riders begin on a flat surface and are accelerated forward with thrill and anticipation towards the first uphill section. With the world’s first face-to-face dueling zone, competition is elevated to the highest of levels as riders get closer to each other than ever before.