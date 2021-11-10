ASTM International signs Memorandum of Understanding with Mexico National Standards Body

The signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding between ASTM International and the national standards body of Mexico illustrates the close relationship that exists between these organizations, as well as with ASTM International’s committee on amusement rides and devices (F24) and the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA).

ASTM International and Mexico’s national standards body, Dirección General de Normas (DGN), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Oct. 29. DGN, part of Mexico’s Ministry of Economy, coordinates the development of standards and regulations and promotes standardization use in Mexico.

F24 works in close coordination with IAAPA staff and its members to ensure global awareness of industry safety standards. This collaboration and outreach has resulted in the global use and acceptance of the F24 standards as the most current, comprehensive technical safety standards for the amusement industry. Through these relationships came the opportunity for IAAPA staff to assist ASTM International with DGN’s agreement to sign an MOU.

Paulina Reyes, vice president and executive director, IAAPA, served as the master of ceremonies for the MoU signing. “Safety has always been the global attractions industry’s number-one priority. IAAPA has worked tirelessly throughout Latina America to communicate the value and importance of consistent safety standards to governments and operators,” said Reyes.

Noting the organizations’ commitment to safety, Reyes said, “This is an important step for everyone involved in the attractions industry. As an advocate for industry safety, and as a member of the ASTM-F24 executive committee, I am very proud to represent the Mexican attractions industry and be part of this crucial step. We are ready for the work to begin.”

Kathie Morgan, president, ASTM International, and Alfonso Guati Rojo Sánchez, general director of standards in Mexico’s Ministry of Economy, signed the MoU.

Franceen Gonzales, chair of F24 notes, “I am so proud of the collaboration between IAAPA, ASTM, and DGN which will result in the use of the most robust safety standards for the amusement industry, directly benefiting parks and attractions within Mexico.”

In her comments at the signing ceremony, Morgan said, “On behalf of ASTM International, I am honored and pleased to participate in this virtual ceremony for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between ASTM and DGN. It is yet another step in ASTM International’s work in Mexico and Latin America, which began in earnest when the late Luis Ordóñez became a member of the ASTM’s Board of Directors in the early 2000s and ASTM held its very first international Board meeting in Mexico City in 2002.”

The new MoU serves as a cooperation agreement allowing ASTM to continue this ongoing outreach to Mexico, which remains focused on:

Enhancing communications to build government and industry awareness of ASTM International as a trusted technical source of information that supports public health and safety, consumer confidence, trade, and the overall quality of life.

Inviting Mexican stakeholder participation in the development of ASTM standards to share knowledge and exchange best practices to ensure that ASTM standards meet and support Mexico’s local and global needs, ranging from governments to industries to the people of Mexico.

Encouraging collaboration on topics and issues of mutual interest.

Promoting standards education and related ASTM activities for students and professors.

“To sign this MoU is for us a historical moment,” Guati remarked at the ceremony. “It’s very relevant in the evolution of the processes of implementation of the Quality Infrastructure in Mexico. It’s very important to set these kind of agreements in order to disseminate and share information and train ourselves in the best way possible on high quality standards that are prepared around the world to be able to improve our systems.

“I am convinced that the signing this agreement today is just the starting point so we can develop and benefit from each other,” Guati added. “Acknowledging all of the prior conversations that have made this MoU agreement a reality, the next phase is going to be the most exciting and interesting one, where each one of us will get this agreement going to maximize the benefits for the users, which will receive the best services out of this agreement.”

The meeting was attended by Jesús Cantú Escalante, Head of the Unit of Regulations, Competitiveness and Competition of the Ministry of Economy, who welcomed the participants and celebrated the adoption of the memorandum of understanding between DGN and ASTM International.

ASTM currently has almost 200 members from Mexico participating in the work of our technical committees as well as 45 companies participating in Proficiency Testing Programs. In addition, ASTM has more than 350 student members in Mexico, from 15 university campuses. “Working together, ASTM, DGN, and developers of technical requirements in Mexico will be even better able to support innovation, competitiveness, sustainability, and climate resilience, through standards that reflect technical quality, market relevance, and suitability to the task at hand,” said Morgan. “The opportunity to help foster innovation, promote safety, and support economic growth in North America is a great opportunity for all of us.”