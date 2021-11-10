Gold Standard air hockey at Pinball Expo, Midwest Gaming

Air hockey from Gold Standard Games had a presence at two recent events for gamers: the Pinball Expo near Chicago on Oct. 27-30, and the Midwest Gaming Classic in Milwaukee, Nov. 6-7. Two tables were provided at each event, and activities included a professional challenge match,amateur tournaments, beat the champ exhibitions, and lots of free play. Tables were popular with both kids and adults and were in almost constant us throughout.

Check out Gold Standard’s premium quality coin tables at the upcoming IAAPA show, booth 818!