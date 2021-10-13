World’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park will open Feb 24, 2022!

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The grand opening for the World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park has been announced for February 24, 2022. Day tickets, Annual Passes and Vacation Packages are now onsale for families with excited “little piggies” to start planning their preschooler’s unforgettable day of adventure. The all-new park will feature six rides, six themed playscapes, a water play area and even more oinktastic experiences, just steps away from LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

NEW! PEPPA PIG THEME PARK TICKETS NOW ON SALE

Oink, oink, look out grownups! Single and two-day tickets are now available on PeppaPigThemePark.com/Florida. Families can now purchase Single-day discounted tickets for only $30.99 by purchasing online. Single-day tickets will be $34.99 if purchased on the date of arrival. Admission to Peppa Pig Theme Park can also be bundled with admission to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park as a Two-Park, Two-Day Ticket, starting at $134.99 when purchased online in advance. The full walk-up gate price, if purchased the day of visit will be $149.99.

ANNUAL PASSES

A limited number of Peppa Pig Theme Park Annual Passes are available for $74.99 plus tax. This Annual Pass includes free parking and discounts on additional admission tickets for a year starting on Feb. 24. Inclusive Annual Passes that will also grant admission to LEGOLAND Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park and other regional Merlin Entertainments attractions will be available later this year. Learn more at PeppaPigThemePark.com/Florida .

VACATION PACKAGES

Families can now start creating their preschooler’s best vacation ever by booking their spring getaways to be among the first to step into and experience Peppa Pig’s playful world. Special offers, including an All-Inclusive and an early booking incentive that gives families a third night free when they book two nights, are now on sale for travel dates starting Feb. 24, 2022. Vacations packages include a stay at LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel or LEGOLAND Beach Retreat, all locations are located just steps away from Peppa Pig Theme Park and include Peppa Pig Theme Park, LEGOLAND Theme Park and LEGOLAND Water Park tickets, complimentary parking, complimentary breakfast and more. Every room features separate parent and kid sleeping areas—complete with bunk beds for the little ones—and loads of kid-friendly amenities including a separate entertainment center, bathroom with built-in potty training seat, handheld showerheads, and more. Families can learn more and book now at PeppaPigThemePark.com/Florida

Every corner of the charming new park is crafted with preschoolers in mind, from their first roller coaster rides with their parents and free fair games for the whole family, to an all-terrain course where they will pedal tricycles through a sensory-rich trail and a colorful splash pad that celebrates “muddy puddles” jumping fun! Through every experience, families will snort, giggle, and create their family’s first theme park memories together with Peppa and her friends.

Of course, we have even more brilliant surprises to share as we get closer to opening the ultimate theme park for little ones. Stay tuned for more details on the all-new shopping, dining, enhanced accessibility and other family-first experiences.