Top travel destination in Europe: Germany’s largest theme park in a row with the Louvre Museum, Eiffel Tower and Colosseum in Rome

Among the users of Google Maps in Europe, Europa-Park stands at the fore, alongside the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower in Paris. In a recently-published ranking by Google, Germany’s largest theme park ranked fourth among the most searched tourist destinations in Europe. The Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona and the Louvre Museum in Paris came in first to third. The Colosseum in Rome ranked fifth, the Duomo in Milan ninth.

Europa-Park owner Roland Mack: “This ranking shows the impressive status that Europa-Park has as an independent tourist destination. Europa-Park, together with the Rulantica water world, is now one of the most popular short trip destinations in Europe. This kind of feedback from our visitors gives us a great boost, especially in the times of a pandemic.”

It was just this September that Europa-Park was awarded the coveted industry Oscar, the ‘Golden Ticket Award’, for the seventh time in a row for ‘Best Amusement Park Worldwide’. Germany’s largest theme park was once again able to defend its title against large amusement parks such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, as well as new parks in Asia.