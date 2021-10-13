Gardaland Magic Halloween has begun

With the arrival of October the established traditional autumn event, Gardaland Magic Halloween, came back.

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of October and over the long weekend from 29 October to 1 November, the Park is transformed thanks to special shows and the presence of many unusual characters such as zombies and scarecrows, ready to surprise visitors among the attractions.

As usual, there is an abundance of themed decorations that amaze both young and old from the moment they arrive: from gigantic pumpkins to sheaves of hay, along with ghosts, crows and bats all the way round the Park pathways.

Following the success of the past few years, Venerdì da Paura (Fearful Fridays) are also back: on October 15, 22 and 29, the Park is open also from 5pm to 10pm, ready to welcome guests for chilling evenings… of fun.

With the show “Welcome to Friday Scary Night“, strange creatures such as scary clowns and zombie nurses, welcome guests to the beat of the “Scary Friday” soundtrack, getting them into the mood of the evenings when monsters of all kinds are ready to emerge from the darkness to surprise the unsuspecting visitors.

Gardaland Theatre hosts the new “Gotika“, a show set in the early 1800s in which a young woman is induced by a hypnotist into a state of sleepwalking that allows her to enter a dark world; the show sees a mix of choreographies, spectacular acrobatic sets and the illusionist Alberto Giorgi – an Italian artist recognized internationally – with incredible magical mirages.

On other days the show “Welcome, it’s Halloween”, featuring the beloved mascot Prezzemolo and dancers with new scarecrow costumes, welcomes visitors every morning with a new song dedicated to Halloween.

During the Gardaland Magic Halloween period, the most successful shows of the season also continue, such as “44 Gatti Rock Show”, “Gardaland Awards – Life is a Movie” and the meet & greet events with Peppa Pig and Prezzemolo.

These are joined by many new Halloween-themed shows: the Hacienda Miguel stages “El dia de los Muertos“, a show inspired by the traditional Mexican festival full of colour, music, dance and cheerfulness, complete with new costumes, new choreography and songs performed by the Gardaland singers. At the Teatro della Fantasia, younger children can enjoy Il Fantalibro, a new show featuring Prezzemolo and his friends: the story is set in the basement of the castle of Lomur, where Zenda is hiding and from where the protagonists must steal the precious Fantalibro; it offers new songs, moments of interaction with the children and, at the end of the show, the opportunity to take a souvenir photo. Among the itinerant shows, ready to surprise guests in the streets of the Park, is The devil’s marionettist, a themed puppet show, and The Magic Shock starring a talented performer of “street magic”.

But what would the Halloween party be without… treats? There is a wide range of themed culinary treats designed for young and old visitors: from Dark Unicorn ice cream – a Halloween version of the Park’s best-loved dessert – to an Infernal aperitif, with magical potions served in “bloody” glasses, along with toffee apples, cookies in the strangest shapes, and marshmallow pops.

During Gardaland Magic Halloween, the Park is open from 5pm to 10pm for Venerdì da Paura, and every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 7pm. On 31 October, for Halloween night itself, there are special opening hours, from 10am to 10pm.

The fun of Gardaland Magic Halloween also continues in the rest of the Resort.

In Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium there are of course themed decorations, such as pumpkins and skeletons, for an original experience to discover the many sea creatures that live in the tanks. GARDALAND SEA LIFE Aquarium is open until the 8 November on Saturdays and Sundays only, from 2pm to 6pm.

Finally, it is also possible to experience the Halloween atmosphere at Gardaland Hotel and Gardaland Adventure Hotel thanks to a special offer for a discount of up to 20% on an overnight stay between 8 and 31 October (breakfast and room sanitisation included). The promotion, valid until 29 October, also includes one admission ticket to Gardaland Park and one admission ticket to the SEA LIFE Aquarium per person; in addition, if the stay starts on Friday and/or Saturday, the second day of admission to the Park is free.