Kennywood Phantom Fall Fest adds new kids weekend, Idlewild’s HALLOWBOO! begins season passholder perk days

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — As October hits the halfway point, kids will take charge of the third weekend of the fang-tastic smash hit Phantom Fall Fest Halloween event at Kennywood October 16 and 17.

After frights all night on Friday, families will want to visit Kennywood early on Saturday and Sunday to play all day for the all-new Kids Weekend. Children’s activities will go beyond the signature attractions at Pittsburgh’s Destination for Thrills and Entertainment, with even more to do during the early portion of Phantom Fall Fest.

“We’ve seen a great response from families excited to spend a fall day at Kennywood so far, and we expect Kids Weekend to be even better,” said Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls. “From costume contests and scavenger hunts to live shows and favorite family rides, we’re looking forward to an exciting weekend at Kennywood.”

Kids Weekend highlights include a park-wide scavenger hunt from 12 – 4 p.m. each day, a costume contest daily at 3 p.m. for children ages 0 – 4, 5 – 9, and 10 – 12, trick-or-treating inside the Villa of the Vampire from 12 – 4 p.m., and multiple character meet and greets. In addition, Kennywood will hold several spooky competitions for kids at the park’s lagoon area – visit www.Kennywood.com/events for the full Kids Weekend schedule.

Meanwhile, Idlewild’s HALLOWBOO! is also scaring up more fun than ever this fall. With just three weekends remaining in 2021 for The Best Kids Park in the World, Idlewild is saying “thank you” to Season Passholders with bonus savings and special activities October 16 and 17. A special scavenger hunt will take place Saturday and Sunday, with Passholders successfully completing the challenge entered into a drawing for a family grill package. A HALLOWBOO! costume contest will also occur on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. with prizes. On both days, eligible Passholders may bring up to four friends for just $20 each and enjoy exclusive food discounts such as $1 soft pretzels and half-priced hot dogs.

For the best deals on Phantom Fall Fest and HALLOWBOO!,head to the Kennywood and Idlewild websites. Or, pick up a Platinum Season Pass and gain unlimited access to both events, plus Kennywood’s Holiday Lights, for the rest of 2021 and the entire 2022 calendar year.