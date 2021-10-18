Legoland Florida reveals 2022 attraction and event lineup at 10th birthday celebration

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — LEGOLAND Florida Resort is celebrating its 10th birthday today with brick-tastic fanfare and celebrating the future with big announcements about the fun coming to the resort in 2022 including a new ride, new entertainment enhancements to its calendar of events. In addition to today’s announcements, LEGOLAND also debuted an all-new attraction, The LEGOLAND Story to commemorate this awesome milestone.

PIRATE RIVER QUEST — COMING IN 2022!

Set sail with a rowdy crew of LEGO pirates on Captain’s orders to explore the murky waters and retrieve the lost treasure, stolen by a troop of mischievous monkeys. Journey through the uncharted waters of the legendary Cypress Gardens and discover the secrets protecting its canals, as this all-new story unfolds brick by brick into a family-friendly treasure hunt. Adventure awaits you at LEGOLAND on the Pirate River Quest, coming in 2022.

EVENT ENCHANCEMENTS – COMING IN 2022!

This January, the Theme Park built for kids will bring back its newest fan favorite event PirateFest Weekends with some fun surprises. LEGO NINJAGO Days will also return in 2022 and the AWE-Summer celebration will introduce some new LEGO characters this summer. Next year, the park will also bewitch guests with its biggest Brick or Treat ever, featuring an all-new show lineup, never-before-seen exclusive LEGO characters and an all-new cinematic experience before closing out the fantastic year with Holidays at LEGOLAND and Kids’ New Year’s Eve Party in December.

THE LEGOLAND STORY – NOW OPEN!

The LEGOLAND Story immerses LEGO lovers in the unexpected origin story of everyone’s favorite brick. Guests will also learn about the ever-evolving theme park experience and how LEGOLAND Parks were built, brick by brick! In this all-new attraction, LEGO history comes to life with playful, photo-worthy displays, including an original ride vehicle from Cypress Gardens’ Triple Hurricane attraction and an interactive Minifigure trading wall. Floor-to-ceiling colorful graphics illustrate chapters of LEGO history, including the first LEGO toy ever created and the original minifigure. After exploring the walkthrough experience, guests will build alongside the Master Builders’ Workshop with hands-on brick activities that are sure to inspire the builders of tomorrow. In the Six Blue Brick Build Experience, LEGO lovers will learn how six 2 x 4 bricks can snap into more than 915 million combinations!

The official winning LEGO model from LEGO MASTERS Season Two, along with the second and third place models, is also now on display at this new attraction. Here, fans can get 360-degree views of these colorful, show-stopping masterpieces.

LEGOLAND COFFEE CO. – NOW OPEN!

The smell of freshly brewed coffee and fluffy pastries will fill the air in the entryway to The LEGOLAND Story, the park’s all-new immersive attraction. The LEGOLAND Coffee Co. features new flash-chilled iced coffee and seasonal flavors. Delicious hand-held breakfast items like tavern ham, baby swiss and egg croissant sandwiches, sundried tomato and spinach frittata wraps, and triple-smoked bacon quiche cups are the perfect way to start a day of adventure at LEGOLAND.

NEW PASSHOLDER BENEFITS – NOW AVAILABLE!

2022 Annual Passes are now on sale for LEGOLAND Florida Resort. The Awesomer and Awesomest Annual Passes will now include a 20 percent discount on all food and beverages around the Resort, in addition to its 10 percent discount on all shopping purchases. The Awesomer Pass and Awesomest Pass will also include exclusive show seating at LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park, discounted photo prints and up to three complimentary guest 1-day, 3-park (which includes entry for the day to LEGOLAND Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park) admission tickets when purchased in full at for $229.99 for the Awesomer Pass and $299.99 for Awesomest Pass. Both Awesomer and Awesomest Pass will also include admission to Peppa Pig Theme Park after it debuts on February 24, 2022. The Awesome Annual Pass will feature unlimited admission to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park and now include a 10 percent discount for food, beverages, and shopping for $179.99. Learn more about all the Annual Pass offerings at LEGOLAND.com/Florida.