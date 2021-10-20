Pumpkin Park Weekend at Adventureland featuring Haunted Hollow

Adventureland’s annual family-friendly safe trick or treating event is back with a frightfully fun illusion show!

Pumpkin Park weekend is October 23rd and 24th! Spend the day enjoying the rides, trick or treating in the park and watching the spooktacular Haunted Hollow Magic and Illusion show on the Adventureland Stage.

Everyone is encouraged to dress in costume for the annual Costume Contest!

Park hours are 11am – 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Event hosted by Connoisseur Media. Admission required for all persons entering the park—each admission includes unlimited rides. Admission available now at Adventureland.us.