Caesars Entertainment invites candidates to join Attractions Ambassador Hiring Event, Oct. 19

WHAT: Caesars Entertainment invites candidates seeking attractions ambassador positions to a hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 19. With the High Roller Observation Wheel, Fly LINQ Zipline and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck seeking new Team Members, more than 60 positions are available.

WHEN: Applicant interviews will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. After completing the application online, qualified new hires will receive an invitation with further instructions to attend an interview. Applications are currently open, and details about open positions can be found here:

WHERE: The High Roller Observation Wheel’s Charter Groups Entrance at The LINQ Promenade – 3545 Las Vegas Blvd S., Las Vegas, NV 89109ABOUT: All three Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas attractions (High Roller Observation Wheel and Fly LINQ Zipline at The LINQ Promenade; and the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck at Paris Las Vegas) are seeking new attractions ambassadors with excellent customer service and communication skills. More than 60 positions are available, and all applicants must be 18 or older.