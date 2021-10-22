International Ride Training welcomes all three Fun Spot America Theme Park locations to its iROC Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Ride Training, the gold standard in operational safety services in the amusement industry, welcomes Fun Spot America Theme Parks three locations in Orlando, Kissimmee, and Atlanta as the newest members of the International Ride Operator Certification, or “iROC,” family of parks. Fun Spot America joins two dozen other amusement and water parks across the United States and Canada – including Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Elitch Gardens, Nickelodeon Universe and Dreamworks Waterpark at American Dream, Silverwood Theme Park & Boulder Beach, Canada’s Wonderland and Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari – with iROC ride operators welcoming their guests every day.

Designed by International Ride Training, the iROC Program, is the world’s only third-party certification of ride operator safety, efficiency, and professionalism. Built on the “Ten Critical Components of Ride Operator Safety”. iROC enhances standardization, risk management, education, support, and communication, all to improve guest and operator safety.

“Fun Spot America has always been about “Safe, Clean Fun.” iROC is a perfect fit with this cultural belief. iROC has given us a framework for consistent training and accountability within our ride operations department that will bring a group of already impressive operators to the next level in terms of safety, professionalism, and efficiency. Whether in Orlando, Kissimmee, or Atlanta, we can’t wait for our guests to see the next set of iROC Ride Operators in action,” said Mark Arie, Chief Operating Officer of Fun Spot America Theme Parks.

“Guests to any park, be it a waterpark, fixed-site theme park, carnival, family entertainment center, or a standalone attraction, expect that their ride experience will always be safe, conducted with an eye toward great guest service, and feature a professional operator,” said Erik Beard, Managing Member and General Counsel for IRT. “Fun Spot America Theme Parks have been truly special for many years, embodying the “Safe, Clean, Fun” mantra in everything they do. iROC won’t detract from what makes these parks so special, it will complement that uniqueness in a way that will surely enhance the guest and employee experience at each facility. We are proud beyond measure to welcome them all to the iROC family.”

To learn more about the iROC program, go to https://ridetraining.com/iroc/.