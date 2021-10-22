Epic Waters honored by the World Waterparks Association

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark has been recognized for outstanding marketing efforts and received four of the prestigious wave review awards at the annual World Waterpark Association Show. For 2021 Epic Waters was recognized in the categories of; Best Direct Mail, Best Email Campaign, Best Promotion, and Best TV Commercial. The WWA, the Aquatics Industry’s premier trade association, reviews marketing and advertising campaigns from waterparks across the globe each year honoring the best-of-the-best.

Competing in the highest classification, Epic Waters was reviewed against the largest indoor and outdoor waterpark resorts in the world, a feat not gone unnoticed by their esteemed Marketing Department, led by Kier Rouse-Perry, Director of Marketing. “We are honored and excited to accept these awards,” Rouse-Perry said, “the marketing team at Epic Waters has worked tirelessly all year to create new, exciting, and innovative content to share with our guests. We are excited share what is yet to come in 2022 and beyond so stay tuned!”

The WWA recognized Epic Waters during World Waterpark Association’s 41st Annual Symposium & Trade Show. The expo was hosted in San Antonio, Texas, October 19 – 22. The parks Epic winning work will be displayed during the special presentation of the Wave Review Awards.