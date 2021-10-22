Betson completes large game room installation as part of Gravity Trampoline Park remodel

The Betson Distribution team recently finished a 30-piece game room install at the Kokomo, Indiana Gravity Trampoline Park as part of a new remodel.

Betson Midwest Game Sales Consultant, Brian Conway, provided Gravity Trampoline Park with game and layout recommendations to optimize space utilization, maximize the customer experience, and generate the most revenue. The new slate of games installed by the Betson Installation team includes Nerf Arcade, Hot Wheels, Marvel Avengers, Connect 4 Hoops, Monopoly Roll n Go, Pearl Fishery, Power Roll, StepManiaX, Taj Mahal, Fun Zone, and Wizard of Oz Coin Pusher.

Gravity Trampoline Park is Central Indiana’s premier indoor Trampoline Park. They offer an 18,000 square foot entertainment facility that features the Gravity Cafe and the 2nd level viewing deck. Gravity Trampoline Park closed for remodeling in July and reopened in October with its new adventure ropes course, ninja warrior course, and state-of-the-art new arcade.