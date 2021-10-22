Aquatic Development Group’s President is recognized at the 2021 World Waterpark Show for his induction into the Hall Of Fame

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Aquatic Development Group (ADG)’s President Jim Dunn, was recognized at the 2021 World Waterpark Show (WWA) for his induction into the WWA hall of fame. Due to the pandemic, Jim and other hall of fame inductees from last year were celebrated during today’s opening general session.

The World Waterpark Association Hall of Fame exists to recognize and honor individuals who have made noteworthy achievements of innovation and advancements in the water attractions industry, and Jim Dunn certainly fits that bill.

When Jim started out working in the family business building pools in high school, one wonders if he ever envisioned himself, thirty years later, as being one of the aquatic industry’s leading designers and builders.

Jim Dunn joined ADG in 1988, beginning his career in the design department. A registered architect with over 30 years’ experience specializing in aquatics, his portfolio today includes many of the most prestigious water parks and resorts in the country, and he has established long-time working relationships with clients such as Six Flags, Premier Parks, Gaylord Resorts, Columbus Zoo and many others.

His passion and enthusiasm for creating innovative products and solutions to enhance our client’s business has resulted in our breakthrough InDepthTM approach that ADG applies to all aspects of project management and development.

“I am honored and proud to have been inducted into the World Waterpark Hall of Fame, standing amongst many other influential patrons in the waterpark industry,“ said Dunn.

Jim’s work has received numerous awards over the years including multiples Leading Edge and IAAPA Brass Ring Awards, an Aquatics International’s Dream Designs Award, WWA Executive Award and special recognitions from IAAPA and ARDA. In 2011 Jim was named to Aquatics International’s “Power 25“; a prestigious list of industry influencers working to establish a standard Model Aquatic Health Code (CMAHC).