ProSlide brings home three Leading Edge Awards for its groundbreaking global projects

ProSlide Technology Inc., the industry leader in water ride design, technology and manufacturing, is honored to be the recipient of the World Waterpark Association’s Leading Edge Award for three of its 2021 projects: the custom RideHOUSE Svalgurok at Rulantica, DreamWorks Water Park at American Dream and the expansion of Atlantis Aquaventure in Dubai. The World Waterpark Association presents its Leading Edge Award to suppliers that have developed new concepts, products or services to the benefit of park members, their customers and the water park industry. This year’s Leading Edge Awards mark the 14th, 15th and 16th awards for ProSlide, having previously shared the honor with many of its clients and partners globally every year since 2012.

“The Leading Edge Award is a high watermark in our industry, and we’re thrilled to be sharing this prestigious honor with three of our incredible clients”, says ProSlide Chief Commercial Officer Ray Smegal. “These projects showcase the pinnacle of ProSlide innovation and couldn’t have been made possible without the collaboration of our partners at Europa-Park, Atlantis and American Dream”.

Rulantica’s RideHOUSE Svalgurok is housed outdoors and completely customized by ProSlide with gargantuan sea creatures that seamlessly integrate into the park’s mythologically inspired Scandinavian theming. The groundbreaking structure is a spectacular feat of design, engineering and storytelling that sets a new standard in aquatic play. This new addition has elevated the guest experience at the, already, world-leading water world to new heights of immersive entertainment.

DreamWorks Water Park at American Dream is the largest indoor water park in the United States and home to 29 ProSlide water rides. The sprawling retail-tainment destination also sets setting several world records with its attractions like the world’s tallest indoor body slide – FreeFALL – with a 142-foot drop and the world’s longest indoor HydroMAGNETIC ROCKET at almost 1,400 feet.

The new phase of Atlantis’ Aquaventure Dubai was one of the world’s most anticipated water park expansions and features 17 ProSlide most advanced water rides. This includes two state-of-the-art water park towers with multiple RallyRACER mat racers, a new WaterKINGDOM featuring the world’s first KidzADVENTURE Tower, and multiple ProSlide Water Coasters, including the world’s first MammothBLAST Water Coaster.