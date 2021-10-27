ICEBAR and Minus5º Ice Experience announce new cocktails and decor for the holiday season

LAS VEGAS — ICEBAR at the LINQ Promenade, Minus5º Ice Experience locations at Mandalay Bay and The Venetian Resort, announce new cocktails for the holiday season.

Beginning Nov. 5, enjoy a Boozy Hot Chocolate at any of the locations’ ice lounges for just $13. Guests can choose from a menu of items to add to their hot chocolate, including their choice of alcohol such as Bailey’s Irish Cream, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Kahlúa, Rumple Minze or Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. Guests may also choose from a menu of toppings including peppermint, marshmallows or Reese’s Pieces Peanut Butter Cups.

Additionally, on the holiday menu is the new Winter’s Harvest cocktail, served in signature ice glasses and made with Bacardi Spiced Rum, cranberry juice, ginger ale and a dash of thyme.

Guests looking for Instagrammable moments will enjoy the ice lounges’ new North Pole decorations, ice displays and interactive holiday ice sculptures. Additionally, guests will receive a choice of a penguin or polar bear hat with the purchase of a V-Ice-P admission package. “Stop by any of our locations for a festive holiday cocktail,” said Noel Bowman, owner, ICEBAR and Minus5º Ice Experience. “Our team of mixologists enjoy coming up with imaginative concoctions year-round to keep our menu fresh.”