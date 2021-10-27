RWS Entertainment Group to provide full creative and production services for IAAPA Expo November 15-19, 2021

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RWS Entertainment Group (RWS) has been selected by IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, to provide full creative and production services for the organization’s annual international conference and trade show in Orlando, FL November 15-19. Services provided by RWS will range from scripting and staging to music, media, lighting design and installation. The four-day premier event includes educational programming, receptions, keynote presentations, the award reception and numerous special events.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with IAAPA to produce the global attractions industry’s premier event,” said RWS Founder and CEO Ryan Stana. “RWS Entertainment Group has been active in the international attractions industry for years, attending the annual IAAPA Expo conference and tradeshow and supporting our clients and partners. Delivering world-class production services for this year’s Expo is particularly exciting for RWS as we expand globally, recently having opened a second headquarters in London, and prepare for the biggest expansion in our company’s history.”

In addition to providing creative and technical production services, RWS will surprise and delight IAAPA Expo attendees with the international debut of the RWS Fun Crew: Staffing Reimagined. Hospitality-minded RWS Fun Crew members spent the 2021 summer season honing their skills in front of house roles bringing a higher level of guest engagement and elevated guest satisfaction scores to amusement parks, zoos and resorts. Ready for a year-round roll out across the country, the RWS Fun Crewwill put staffing on stage greeting IAAPA Expo Attendees and demonstrating the power of creating an emotional souvenir for guests.

“Adding the RWS Fun Crew to our team at Expo this year is very exciting,” said John Hallenbeck, Vice President and Executive Director, IAAPA North America. “The attractions industry has experienced a strong rebound in 2021 we are ready to bring industry professionals together for this year’s event so we can focus on moving forward.”

RWS Entertainment Group will be hosting a press conference on the IAAPA Expo tradeshow floor Tuesday, November 16 at 2:40pm in booth #3040. At that time, the global entertainment company will officially announce how the RWS trajectory is taking a huge leap with the largest expansion in its nearly 20 year history.