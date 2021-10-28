Dutch Winter Wonderland returns for the 2021 season

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch The Halls! Dutch Winter Wonderland is back and better than ever before with new entertainment, more days and even more holiday cheer.

Dutch Wonderland’s annual holiday event will make a spectacular return on Saturday, November 20 with the kingdom gates opening at 3:00 p.m. The event will include themed rides, special entertainment, warm holiday drinks and The Royal Light Show, which features more than 35,000 lights dancing to music. Visitors to Dutch Winter Wonderland can anticipate awe-inspiring views of more than one million lights throughout their trip to the Kingdom For Kids. Additional activities such as cookie decorating, pictures with Santa and more can also be found throughout the park.

On opening day, Saturday, November 20, Dutch Wonderland and the Toys for Tots Foundation will host the annual toy drive benefiting children in Lancaster County. Children ages 12 and under who bring a new, unwrapped toy donation to the Park will receive one complimentary admission ticket to Dutch Winter Wonderland, to be used that day or any other operating day of the event.

“The Dutch Wonderland team can’t wait to bring Dutch Winter Wonderland back for the first time since 2019,” says General Manager James Paulding. “We want to make this holiday season the best one yet, as families get transported to a holiday celebration when they pass through the castle gates.”

Dutch Winter Wonderland will run from Saturday, November 20 through December 31, 2021. The park will be open Saturdays and Sundays throughout the season. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy extended weekdays of Dutch Winter Wonderland from December 27-30. The park will celebrate its first ever kid-friendly New Year’s Eve Bash on December 31! This kid-friendly party will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – stay tuned for more details soon.

For Dutch Winter Wonderland details, operating hours, and to purchase 2022 Season Passes head to DutchWonderland.com.