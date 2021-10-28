Embed is set to make history again @ IAAPA Expo 2021 Orlando unveiling its katest breakthrough design innovation

DALLAS, Texas — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries is gearing up to make history again at IAAPA Expo 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

History Made: The Award-Winning Mobile Wallet Unveiled at the IAAPA Expo 2019

Two years after unveiling the breakthrough innovation, Embed’s Mobile Wallet (the virtual game card that sits in a consumers’ mobile wallet) is still the ONLY non-banking, finance-payment or loyalty card business and brand card that sits in the consumers’ Google Pay or Apple Wallet! Unlike anything in the market, Embed was the FIRST to go-to-market with the Mobile Wallet, partnering with Apple and Google to gain certification solutions approval for the next-gen of cashless (the virtual game card in the consumers’ mobile wallet) – an accomplishment that no other business solutions provider has been able to achieve.

As part of its 20th Anniversary gift to the industry and to help accelerate the business recovery of entertainment businesses everywhere, Embed is offering the Mobile Wallet free for another year by signing up here. Guests have instant access to their balance information, ticket counts, and other details for non-stop fun. App downloads are a well-known barrier to consumer entry, and unlike all other mobile business solutions that require this, Embed’s Mobile Wallet comes with no additional app download required.

As consumers stay immersed in a game or attraction with little to no disruptions, the more they spend. With Embed’s Mobile Wallet, a consumer can top-up/reload their game card directly from their mobile device without ever leaving the game – increased profitability for the operator.

Embed will also be giving away their reimagined RFID wearable media to IAAPA Expo participants. Guests who are spotted wearing these innovations at the trade show will be featured on Embed Spotlight.

Making History Again: The Latest Breakthrough Innovation

Embed will be unveiling its latest technology breakthrough innovation at IAAPA Expo 2021 that is guaranteed to rock the industry. The solutions provider spent 2 years in the lab developing a cutting-edge product that is set to become the breakthrough tech innovation of the year. Not unlike the Mobile Wallet, no other business solutions player has anything close.

“Embed aims to Transform the Business of Fun by enabling, empowering, and easing the business of fun with our technology innovation. We have a clear vision of the FEC of the future, and the product we’re unveiling at IAAPA Expo 2021 is a product that will transform what FECs are willing to accept from their business solutions providers. Business solutions should enable operators to optimize the consumer experience while driving greater revenue and profit per square foot, which is the aim of the product we’ll unveil at the trade show this year. The only thing I’ll say about the product is that ‘Size Matters,’ and I’ve already said too much!” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Embed.



Exclusive Deals: Make the Switch & smartTOUCH Upgrade

Embed is currently offering exclusive deals for both current and new customers. In the “Make the Switch” offer, operators on a competitor system can upgrade to an Embed solution in an exclusive unbeatable, almost-no-cost deal here.

Current Embed customers can upgrade to the award-winning smartTOUCH arcade debit game card readers at almost no cost. While immersed in game play, guests can stay in the zone with the seamless experience smartTOUCH readers offer.



What to Expect

IAAPA Expo 2021 goers can find Embed at the Orange County Convention Center, Booth #606 from November 16 to 19th. There will be daily Happy Hour sessions from 2 to 6PM, free product demos of Mobile Wallet & TOOLKIT, freebies, and the big reveal of Embed’s latest tech design innovation: the tech breakthrough announcement of the year. Participants can schedule an appointment here with Embed’s newly appointed Chief Management Consultant of North America, hospitality industry veteran Kash Ahmad.