Last Chance to play all day, fright all night at Kennywood and Idlewild this weekend

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Halloween is nearly here, meaning the time has come for one final weekend of fall fun at Pittsburgh’s Premier Hub for Family Entertainment. Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest and Idlewild’ HALLOWBOO! both conclude on Sunday, October 31.

Kennywood, Pittsburgh’s Destination for Thrills and Entertainment, will make the final chances to Play All Day during Phantom Fall Fest even sweeter by offering trick-or-treating inside the Villa of the Vampire haunt on Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 4 p.m. Kennywood will also offer a special Ark in the Dark experience for the bravest visitors. Going two by two and armed with only a flashlight, guests enter the historic Noah’s Ark walkthrough attraction in complete darkness. This bonus experience can be booked in advance online or purchased at the park.

This weekend also marks the year’s last chance for roller coaster rides, as the Phantom’s Revenge, Exterminator, Sky Rocket, Racer and Jack Rabbit begin their winter breaks November 1. First, guests will have their first chance to peep the new “Petrifying Purple” color on Phantom’s Revenge and experience exhilarating runs on the ride voted America’s second-best roller coaster earlier this year.

“Whether you prefer to Play All Day or favor Frights All Night, the Phantom’s Revenge is a can’t-miss part of Phantom Fall Fest,” said Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls. “What better way to celebrate the end of its 20th season with a new paint job and thrilling night ride at nearly 90 miles per hour?”

Nearby at Idlewild, the Best Kids Park in the World will wrap up its 2021 season with final days of family fun. HALLOWBOO! has added a kids’ costume contest at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, with all guests age 0 – 12 eligible to win special prizes in addition to the family rides, trick-or-treat trail, live entertainment, and seasonal snacks available for everyone young and young at heart.

For the best deals on Phantom Fall Fest and HALLOWBOO!,head to the Kennywood and Idlewild websites. Or, purchase a Platinum Season Pass and gain unlimited access to both events, plus Kennywood’s Holiday Lights, for the rest of 2021 and the entire 2022 calendar year.