Time to announce the “Best of the Best!”

The 2021 Golden Ticket Awards – presented by Amusement Today – are ready to be announced! The winners are being kept under wraps until this coming Thursday, September 9! We’ll begin announcing the winners on Facebook (as well as AmusementToday.com, Twitter, and your YouTube channel) starting at 1 p.m. (Eastern)! All of the 2021 Golden Ticket Awards will be presented from the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives! Tune in to see the “Best of the Best!”