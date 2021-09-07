Blackpool Pleasure Beach is looking to recruit horrible staff

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is recruiting for a number of scary new positions which will only be offered to the ghastliest of candidates. The amusement park is looking for scarily good cast members to join its horrific Halloween event, Journey To Hell.

Ideal candidates for these positions will love horror and scares, and love to give guests the fright of their life. A strong stomach is essential and a tolerance for blood and gore is essential.

Journey to Hell is a terrifying experience led event through themed areas of Blackpool Pleasure Beach. The event raises the bar for the fear factor at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and promises to be scarier than ever in 2021.

Journey to Hell is a scare zone live actor and horror based experience taking place over selected nights from 8th to 31st October after the park has closed. It will include ICON, the Ghost Train and the River Caves .

The journey starts at the HUB where brave potential victims will be taken to the scare zones including Day of the Dead, Legend of the Voodoo Curse, Clown Scare Maze, Hell Tunnels and The Devil’s Gate.



To apply to be a scare actor at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, candidates must be available between 1st and 31st October. CVs and headshots can be emailed to info@stageworkswwp.com Full training and hourly rate of pay will be provided.

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach run on selected dates between 8th and 31st Oct.