Fright Fest returns to Six Flags Over Texas this Saturday

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, announces that Fright Fest will return for the 2021 season this Saturday, September 11 with its longest, most terrifying event in the park’s 60-year history. The event features a 30-night, terror-filled run weekends and select days through October 31.

“This year, we’re rolling out all the stops, with innovative new haunted houses, entertaining shows, and the longest Fright Fest run in our park’s history” said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Ron McKenzie. “When North Texans are looking for the best value for scares this Halloween season, they need look no further than Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Texas,” added McKenzie.

Before the terror begins, Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS features Thrills by Day with daytime experiences for the entire family, including the all-new Dead Man’s Wharf and Looney Tunes Spooky Town where younger park guests can enjoy trick-or-treating and character interaction. The park’s Casa Magnetica, which re-opened this season after a decade, will pay homage to Día de los Muertos with a special overlay of this tilted house attraction.

Each evening, its Fright by Night as the fear is unleashed with six haunted houses, three terrifying scare zones and roaming hordes of zombies and sinister souls wreaking havoc throughout the park.

Three new haunted houses provide new terrors this year (additional fee required):

LABSICS: CLASSIFIED (NEW): The mysterious bio-engineering laboratory, Labsics, has had a breakout! Creature specimens run amok in the facility, lurking and attacking from every dark corner. Rescuers, sent in to control the situation, are now contaminated with deadly bio-toxins! Try to escape the chaos and live to tell the tale of this CLASSIFIED terror!

The Do Drop Inn: Dead and Breakfast (NEW): Just off the road, there's a spot for tired travelers at this gingerbread-scented Bed and Breakfast, or as the locals call it, "Dead and Breakfast." No one is ever seen checking out!

Killer Theater (NEW): Step into an abandoned theater and venture deep into the industrial underworld. Unexpected horror emerges at every turn, as grungy creatures that feed on fear lurk in the boiler room and sewer tunnel below. Don't look back, as the only way out is further underground. Opens September 18.

Piggy's Blood Shed: A long-forgotten roadside attraction along Route 666, this hog farm, famous for its bacon and BBQ, is open under new ownership. So be leery travelers, you may find yourself as the next blue-plate special on Piggy's menu. Its horror gone hold wild!

Curse of Ra: When explorers enter through these ancient Egyptian portals they will be transported into the Valley of the Kings where the great Pharaoh Ra's tomb is buried. Despite the warning etched above the entrance, "Death To All That Enter," those eager to find the treasure trove are not deterred.

Art of Torture: What looks to be an unknown and abandoned warehouse has quite a different tale. Within the decaying rusted walls is a studio like no other and in its hallowed halls is an artist, so sick and so twisted that their creative work will live on in nightmares. Is it truly art, or will unassuming visitors be the next masterpiece?

Three scare zones will leave guests with nowhere to hide:

Fear Forest (NEW): Terrifying creatures lurk around every corner in this frightful forest. Expect the unexpected while meandering through these terrifying trees.

Freak Town: Once a thriving traveling circus, Freaktown Side Show quickly lost its reputation when jealousy within its community lead to "elimination." Today, outsiders are not welcome inside, or even near, what's left of the tent.

Voodoo Swamp: The original zombie myth came to life in the swamps and bayous of New Orleans decades ago. Now the spirits are calling the Caddo Lake Barge area their new home. Cursed are those who enter the Voodoo Swamp!

Six all-new shows will have guests screaming for more:

Love at First Fright : The Southern Palace sets the stage, where we find Witchie in search of a brain for her beloved Frankie. With the help of Wolfie, Igor, and the rest of the castle residents, the unsuspecting Jack and Katie may provide the perfect match.

Monster Shoppe: Angela, the owner of the Monster Shoppe, and her not-so-scary friends sing and dance to fun Halloween favorites such as "Purple People Eater" and "Jump in the Line."

Hellz Bellz: This group of unassuming ladies check into their favorite hotel to unveil their darkest secrets and release the skeletons in their closet. Parental guidance suggested.

Final Rock Out: This end-of-the-night finale will feature high-energy dance and songs from classic 80s rock bands. Starts October 1.

Day of the Dead Mariachis and Halloween Jazz Band: Experience the sights and sounds of Halloween and Día de los Muertos on the Carousel Stage with mariachis and jazz band performances.

In addition to the 45 rides and attractions at the park, guests can experience frightening updates to some guest favorites, including:

Terror Train : Whispers in the woods, eerie sightings and strange stories have haunted this area since before the park opened. Come aboard the Six Flags Railroad to see if these terrifying tales are true – if you dare!

Scarousel: A deranged spirit has taken over this nostalgic ride – providing a spooky, but not-so-scary ride!

Coasters in the Dark: Once the sun sets, the most terrifying coasters become even scarier in the dark! Enter the darkness with nighttime rides on Titan, New Texas Giant, BATMAN: The Ride and MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast.

: Once the sun sets, the most terrifying coasters become even scarier in the dark! Enter the darkness with nighttime rides on Titan, New Texas Giant, BATMAN: The Ride and MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast. Plus other surprises!

Fright Fest admission is included with a one-day ticket, Season Pass or a Six Flags Membership. Haunted houses require the additional purchase of a Fright Pass.