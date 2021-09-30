The Washington State Fair wraps up successful return

PUYALLUP, Wa. — The Washington State Fair welcomed nearly 816,000 guests back to the first traditional Fair in two years. We are proud to have led the way as the state reopened, in hosting Washington’s single largest event – and one of the first major events since the pandemic began.

We worked hard over the past several months and throughout the 20-day Fair, to keep our staff, vendors and guests safe. During the run of Fair, 369 guests received COVID-19 vaccines at an on-site booth, in partnership with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

While attendance was down 20 percent from the 2019 Washington State Fair, we broke financial records in many areas. This reflects our guests wanting to be back, to celebrate and make new memories. Providing joy and smiles, and supporting the positive mental health so many have needed, is why we do this.

The Washington State Fair is one of the biggest fairs in the world, the largest in the Pacific Northwest and the largest single event in Washington. It started in 1900 in Puyallup, and welcomes more than a million guests to the single largest attended event in the state. Star-studded entertainment, the PRCA Rodeo, rides, exhibits, food, flowers and animals are mainstays of the 20-day event that kicks off the Friday of Labor Day weekend. For more information about future events, visit www.thefair.com.