World’s tallest indoor coaster “Epiq” opens in Doha, Qatar

BALTIMORE, Md. — Quest theme park has announced the completion and soft opening of the much anticipated, highly-themed, dark ride, custom, multi-launch, special effects coaster Epiq. Quest theme park is locatedinside the Doha Oasis, a stunning luxurious mixed-use development in Qatar that includes a 5-star hotel and residences, a prestigious French fashion department store, cutting-edge cinema, and Qatar’s first indoor theme park. The signature attraction of the indoor experiential theme park quest, Epiq is the World’s Tallest Indoor Coaster which the Doha Oasis team plans to have certified by Guinness World Records.

Quest theme park is a 32,000 m² story-based concept with a three-dimensional timeline-the past, present, and future. Through the City of Imagination, Oryxville, and Gravity, guests can experience the recent cityscape, ancient Arabian past, and futuristic Space Age. Aptly located in Gravity, a state-of-the-art bright and bold future, themed as a sci-fi spaceport, Epiq is the world’s first launch coaster with a fully integrated projection mapping tunnel to truly immerse riders into the story. Epiq offers riders an unparalleled augmented reality and coaster experience, complete with special effects, audio/visual & show lighting and nonstop thrills. Riders are fully immersed in the story and are thrilled to test drive a “revolutionary solar-driven vessel” endorsed by Spike, a fun loving, space-faring hedgehog who loves exploring the far corners of the galaxy in his sleek interstellar spaceship while showing off his zero-G expertise with his solar-powered jetpack.

The exciting launch coaster features the world’s fastest reverse launch up an awe-inspiring, 60+ meter tall, twisted vertical spike, taking riders high above the park – all while maintaining the comfort of the air-conditioned indoor park. As riders drop back down, they are launched at a heart-racing speed as they enjoy their Epiq journey. During the soft opening, guests and employees alike have proclaimed Epiq to clearly be the signature attraction of the Doha Oasis experience.

Jim Seay, President of Premier Rides, commented, “We are extremely proud to have supplied this innovative and unique attraction to quest theme park at Doha Oasis. We are honored to be a part of Halul Real Estate Investment Company’s formula for success by delivering this one-of-a-kind, record-breaking coaster that is sure to be a must-see attraction. Guest will be impressed by the sophisticated state-of-the-art technologies applied to this augmented reality attraction.” Seay continued, “Epiq was technically one of the most complex rides to design due to the architectural considerations such as the massive supports for the 27,000 square meter overhead roof garden. Our technical team worked hard to ensure that the attraction was a perfect integration of dark ride and ultimate thrill ride.”

The Quest theme park is currently open Tuesday to Sunday, 3pm to 10pm during the soft opening period. The Park has a pay-one-price policy for all guests to enjoy all rides, attractions, and entertainment programs. The Park offers time portal, a “Fast Pass” ticket that allows you to skip long waiting lines by granting you fast access to select quest rides and attractions.