Registration now open for IAAPA FEC Summit 2022

ORLANDO — Plans are underway for IAAPA FEC Summit 2022. Family entertainment center (FEC) industry owners and operators will learn what’s new, discuss best practices, and share ideas as they meet in person.

Organized and hosted by IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, the Summit will take place at the We-Ko-Pa Resort and Conference Center in Fort McDowell, Arizona Jan. 23-25, 2022.

During the three-day event, participants will have the opportunity to attend thought-provoking education sessions, connect with industry professionals, take part in networking events, and experience popular area attractions.

Registration is open. Now through Tuesday, Nov. 30, IAAPA members can receive the exclusive discounted registration rate of just $599 US. Nonmembers can register for $999.

Details for IAAPA FEC Summit 2022 and registration information are online at IAAPA.org/FECSummit.