Kennywood’s “Choose the Color” contest for Phantom’s Revenge picks a clear winner

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — With nearly 10,000 votes submitted in Kennywood’s “Choose the Color” poll, park fans on social media made their preference overwhelmingly clear: Phantom’s Revenge, recently voted America’s 2nd-best roller coaster, will be painted Petrifying Purple this offseason. With the monumental decision made, park teams now turn their paintbrushes towards another coaster due a fresh coat: Thunderbolt.

With just two weekends of regular summer operations remaining before the debut of Kennywood’s all-new Phantom Fall Fest Halloween event, fans are encouraged to visit now before September 25 to enjoy their rides on Thunderbolt before it concludes its 2021 season.

“Kennywood is jam-packed with excitement for the entire family for the remainder of the year – starting with the last days of summer operation and then the launch of the all-new Phantom Fall Fest on October 1,” says Marketing Director Taylor Bulischeck.

The Thunderbolt will welcome guests September 18, 19 and 25 for its final rides of 2021. Those visiting on Saturday, September 25 can also get a screaming sneak preview of Phantom Fall Fest with a chance to Meet the Monsters. Several of Kennywood’s most popular Halloween characters will be on hand to maim and mingle with park-goers from 1 – 6 p.m.

“Preparations are well underway for the new Phantom Fall Fest,” says Operations Director Marie Ruby. “Whether you want to Play All Day, Fright All Night, or do both, Halloween at Kennywood will be better than ever in 2021.”

Kennywood continues hiring for the Phantom Fall Fest Scream Team, with an additional job fair added on Wednesday, September 22 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the park. On-site applicants can grab a complimentary treat and peek behind the scenes at Phantom Fall Fest prep work in addition to interviewing for a seasonal role as a Scare Actor or Food and Beverage / Catering Server, among other opportunities. Hourly wages start at up to $16 per hour, including attendance bonus. Interested applicants can apply online as well as attend the September 22 job fair.