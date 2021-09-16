Making the Mobile Wallet global: Embed returns to the KSA Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Show 2021, heads to IAAPA Europe Soon after

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries returns as a major FEC representative in the concluded Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Show 2021, priding on its innovative centrepiece, the award-winning Mobile Wallet, which allows customers to use their mobile phone to play games, control their spending, and move to a COVID-19 safe, contactless environment.

“The KSA is a key market for us and is at the heart of our strategy for the Middle East and North Africa region. Saudi Arabia is the cultural and economic powerhouse in the region and we give it our unlimited attention. With the future economic diversification plan for the country under His Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Embed is committed to be a part of this wonderful journey, offering various transformative initiatives to support the industry as well as empowering and facilitating business in the entertainment sector for our clients. ” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Solutions Group.

Embed Mavericks presented guests with free demos of the Mobile Wallet which is given away free to all FEC business owners. To date, Embed is the only FEC business solutions provider to gain compliance approval from Google and Apple for its Mobile Wallet, the integrated cloud-based software solution TOOLKIT, and a full range of wearables and game cards.

Embed’s global collaboration

Embed as a global company took pride on its team of like-minded professionals from all over the world working together to elevate and be part of the growth of the entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia with its cutting-edge innovations – the reason why members of the NASA team travelled all the way from the USA to the KSA to participate in the trade show. This commitment is also evident with Embed’s long-standing relationship in the Middle East, continuously strengthened by the presence of a local office in the region.

SEA Show Conference: Embed Strategic Account Manager sit in the panel of industry leaders

In association with MENALAC, Embed Strategic Account Manager John Keys from the NASA region, along with other industry experts, talked about how technology is changing the face of the Leisure & Attractions industry, specifically on the trends in integrated cashless payments and contactless solutions. Keys also moderated the panel discussion on active entertainment, “We had a panel of 6 people who brought a wealth of information. There was great excitement in talking about moving from regular entertainment to active entertainment where people get to share experiences as a family.”

Embed attended the Al Hokair Networking Event

Under the invitation of Al Hokair, the Embed Mavericks from the USA attended the acquaintance event, where they were honoured to meet friends, partners, customers, and key business leaders in the Entertainment industry in Saudi.

What’s Next?

Embed is set to participate in person at the upcoming IAAPA Expo Europe in Fira Barcelona, Spain from September 28 to 30, 2021, booth #2-770, where guests can experience free product demos of the Mobile Wallet and TOOLKIT and score free wearable media. Schedule a meeting here.