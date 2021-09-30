ASTM International signs memorandum of understanding with Brazilian National Standards Body

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — ASTM International and the Brazilian Association of Technical Standards (Associação Brasileira de Normas Técnicas or ABNT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sept. 24.

The MoU will allow direct adoption of ASTM International standards in Brazil to enhance ABNT’s support for public and private sector stakeholders in Brazil and aid in the development of Brazilian national standards.

In addition to the MoU, a commercial agreement was signed between the two organizations on Sept. 24. Ricardo Fragoso, director general, and Nelson Al Assal Filho, director of standardization, signed both agreements on behalf of ABNT. Kathie Morgan, president, ASTM International, and Teresa Cendrowska, vice president, global cooperation, ASTM, signed the MoU; Morgan, and Jim Thomas, vice president, sales and marketing, signed the commercial agreement.

“We at ASTM International recognize the importance of ABNT’s work with the Brazilian and global standards communities,” said Morgan. “We look forward to continuing a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with ABNT as enabled by these agreements.”

“ABNT is very pleased and gratified – and I am personally as well — to enter into this MoU and updated commercial agreement with ASTM International, since both agreements are fully aligned with and will help advance ABNT’s organizational mission, vision and values,” Fragoso said. “Cooperation with ASTM International under the terms of these agreements will support ABNT in responding efficiently to market and societal needs, providing Brazilian society with knowledge that enables competitive and sustainable production, delivery and use of goods in services in the domestic and foreign markets and contributing to scientific and technological development, environmental protection, consumer protection, health, and innovation.”

While ASTM International and ABNT have a long-standing commercial agreement, the new agreement will enhance this collaboration. This new agreement allows ASTM to expand the accessibility of its standards and services to all Brazilian companies, organizations, and universities.

ABNT was founded in 1940 and was officially adopted by the Brazilian government in 1962.