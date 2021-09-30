Embed provides integrated cashless solutions to Planet Royale, Australia

SINGAPORE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, is proud to provide integrated cashless solutions to new multi-venue entertainment hub Planet Royale located in Perth, WA.

Launched on 16th August 2021, Planet Royale took the Perth entertainment scene to a new dimension as they kickstarted the business amidst the pandemic. Hospitality entrepreneurs Ray Strauss and Sasha Fagan pride in exciting pop culture-themed features of their 2-level venue, including their old-school arcade bar Barcadia, which boasts of an extraordinary collection of pinballs and arcades dating back to the ‘70s up to the latest releases in the scene.

To bring the vintage to this era and the ‘new normal,’ Planet Royale engaged Embed to provide cashless solutions, enabling the business owners to achieve greater operational efficiency while reducing costs and increasing profitability. The integrated solutions include a Point-of-Sale (POS) machine, a self-service Kiosk, and 70 of Embed’s award-winning smartTOUCH arcade debit game card readers.

“Opening an entertainment venue in the pandemic has been tough. We have had a few curve balls thrown our way, but we have managed to navigate our way through them,” says Fagan. According to Strauss, “We’re able to launch on time and focus on other business matters since Embed takes the pressure off us by providing such reliable systems. When we were given a one-day notice of a soft opening, they came online immediately on a weekend and worked hard to get our systems operational for the opening. If not for Embed’s help, we would not have had the very successful opening we had.”

“Having contactless and cashless systems in our venue makes our guests feel safe, and we’re grateful to Embed for making this possible for us. Their solutions keep our customers in the zone, and we’re very happy with the turnout of our first month,” he continued.

Equipped with a cutting-edge cashless and contactless business system, Planet Royale customers can expect a safe, fun, and superior guest experience when visiting the entertainment joint. “Our ‘customer first’ approach focuses on solutions that enable the optimum guest experience, and it’s the driver behind our development efforts because when the customer thrives, the operators thrive! Helping our customers lower their operating costs while driving higher profit and achieving their business goals is the core of everything we do at Embed,” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Solutions Group.