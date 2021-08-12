Virtuix unveils “Paranormal” game for Omni Arena

AUSTIN — Virtuix, creator of the “Omni Arena” virtual reality esports attraction, has released “Paranormal,” the latest game for Omni Arena. In Paranormal, up to four players enter a haunted house together to investigate supernatural activity. As they make their way through the majestic mansion, it becomes clear they’re not alone…

Paranormal offers various pathways through the mansion leading to different scares, giving players plenty of reasons to play again and again. Teams can stay together or split up along the way.

“Paranormal is Omni Arena’s most thrilling and terrifying game to date,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Virtuix’s founder and CEO. “This scary experience is not for the faint of heart. Expect to hear lots of screams from your guests!”

Paranormal is the 6th game for Omni Arena. Walking through a haunted house in VR is another incredible experience that’s unique to Omni Arena’s 360-degree treadmills.

Watch a trailer of Paranormal here.

Omni Arena is a full-body virtual reality attraction for up to four players. Omni treadmills inside the attraction enable players to walk and run around inside video games. To incentivize repeat play, Omni Arena offers ongoing esports contests with a $100,000 annual prize pool sponsored by Virtuix and HP.