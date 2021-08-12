Six Flags America prepares for the return of Fright Fest with National Scare Day

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America, D.C.’s Thrill Capital, is looking for energetic team members who think they have the guts to be a part of the region’s premier Halloween event, Six Flags Fright Fest. Recognized for the fifth year in a row as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Six Flags America is hosting National Scare Day on Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14. The park is hiring for over 200 chillingly fun positions as ghouls, performers, and special effects make-up artists. The park is also hiring a number of rewarding positions available in food service, ride operations, retail, warehousing, maintenance, and security. Applicants may apply online at www.sixflags.com/jobs for a virtual and contact-free process, where they can be interviewed one day, and start earning the next.

Additionally, seasonal team members who are hired by October 11, 2021 and work through October 31, 2021, can earn up to an additional $500-$1,000 or more with a 10% bonus for wages earned from July through September and a 15% bonus for wages earned in October.

“As exciting as Fright Fest is to our guests, it’s also a unique time to be a part of the experience as a Six Flags team member,” said Six Flags America Park President Richard Pretlow. “With evening and weekend opportunities, it’s the perfect job for students who need extra pocket money, plus who doesn’t love getting paid to scare people?”

Visitors to Six Flags America during National Scare Day will have the special opportunity to see if they have what it takes to join the park’s undead. In-park activities include:

Live makeup demonstrations that offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the park’s team members are transformed;

Live auditions and interviews for positions; and

Same day job offers for qualified applicants.

Potential applicants without park admission, please visit the Six Flags America Human Resources building for auditions. To apply, visit www.sixflags.com/jobs for immediate openings or text SCARE to 220MONSTER.