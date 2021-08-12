Animalive: How to increase guest information retention with interactive attractions

One of the biggest challenges for education based entertainment locations such as Zoos and Aquariums, is not only how to educate guests with exciting attractions, but also how to assist with information retention

We all have a favorite teacher from our school days, and it is no surprise to think that we retained the most information from the classes they taught.

What if the teacher wasn’t a human, but instead one of the animals?

The Animalive AnimaChat system provides a turn-key solution for locations to create their very own interactive character attractions. This could be a talk about a day in the life of the animal, a lesson on conservation, or an interactive quiz about the exhibits the guests have seen.