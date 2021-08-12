Embed celebrates 20 years of innovation, extends free Mobile Wallet as a gift to the industry

Singapore — Since 2001, Embed has been transforming the business of fun as the global leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries. Today, Embed announced celebrations in lieu of their 20th anniversary, marking two successful decades of innovation, industry leadership and resilience in the family entertainment centre (FEC) sector.

In celebration of their legacy, the company has launched an e-gallery detailing its rich history, challenges they have overcome, as well as accomplishments amassed over the years. In light of the ongoing pandemic and to support their customers’ road to recovery, Embed also announced they’re extending the free giveaway of their award-winning Mobile Wallet solution for another year. The ease of installation, along with no app download required is one of the reasons Embed’s Mobile Wallet has been well received by FECs in the industry. COVID-19 has served as a driver for contactless cash payments and the low-touch economy, with more amusement and entertainment spaces, such as theme parks, arcades, paintball centers and bowling alleys encouraged to leverage Embed’s innovative solution as they resume operations during a pandemic.

In addition, the company released limited edition 20th anniversary-themed Game Cards, a key innovation in the cashless payments industry spearheaded by Embed. These customizable Game Cards allow FEC owners and partners to continue delivering fun and memorable experiences to their guests, driving return visits and greater guest spend, and subsequently building brand loyalty.

The announcements are aligned with Embed’s commitment of keeping customers at the core of their business. The company aims to connect the FEC community and uplift other enterprises and partners with its cutting-edge technology and solutions, driving growth and development as businesses continue on the road to recovery.

Founded in 2001, Embed grew from a humble tech startup to an integrated cloud-based business solutions platform that enables business owners in the family entertainment space to achieve greater operational efficiency while reducing costs and increasing profitability. Throughout the years, Embed has been laser-focused on their key strengths: building a comprehensive and holistic consumer experience, constantly innovating and brainstorming creative ideas, and cultivating close knit relationships with customers and partners.

Headquartered in Singapore, the company has five offices worldwide, with new premises in Dallas, Texas (2005) and Dubai (2008). Embed now serves a diverse and wide-ranging customer base of more than 1,000 clients from 56 countries, with a total of over 3,000 cashless business management system installations. Notable clients include FEC juggernauts TEEG Group (Asia), Dave & Busters (North America), Veltmeijer Conglomerate (Europe) and Landmark Group (Middle East). In Southeast Asia, Embed lists leading FEC market leaders Timezone Singapore and Resorts World Genting (Malaysia) as some of their key business partners.

“There’s no doubt that the FEC industry requires an integrated business platform to enable, empower and ease businesses in growing their revenue., streamlining their operations, and.maximizing their.profits -especially in such difficult times..With Embed’s legacy in innovation, we look forward to reimagining the business of fun, and revolutionizing the FEC sector with our partners and customers in the years to come,” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Embed.