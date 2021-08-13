Kings Island’s Eiffel Tower closing for rest of 2021

One of Kings Island’s original attractions is closing after this weekend. Today Kings Island announced that the park’s Eiffel Tower will close following this weekend’s operations, for the rest of the 2021 season. Over the next several months, the iconic tower will be repainted as the amusement park prepares for its 50th anniversary in 2022. For those that want to take part in next year’s anniversary celebration, Season Passes for the 2022 season went on sale today and also includes admission for the rest of 2021.