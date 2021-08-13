Canada’s Wonderland announces four seasons of immersive fun and entertainment in 2022

VAUGHAN, Ontario — Canada’s Wonderland amusement park in 2022 will have four seasons of world-class experiences, events and entertainment for guests of all ages, including a new International Food Festival featuring a diverse menu of culinary tastes, treats and drinks from around the world.

The 2022 event lineup has something for everyone! Highlights include:

International Food Festival (NEW!) – Get ready to take your taste buds for a culinary trip around the world, featuring delectable dishes from every continent. This festival will showcase the best food, drinks and desserts from more than a dozen countries, plus offer world-class live entertainment, street performers and more. Coming summer 2022.

– Get ready to take your taste buds for a culinary trip around the world, featuring delectable dishes from every continent. This festival will showcase the best food, drinks and desserts from more than a dozen countries, plus offer world-class live entertainment, street performers and more. Coming summer 2022. Long weekend fireworks – The skyline above Canada’s Wonderland will light up with a spectacular display of fireworks on select long weekend dates throughout the summer months. Each fireworks show will be uniquely designed with more than 6,000 fireworks reaching heights of over 800 feet all choreographed to a lively soundtrack.

– The skyline above Canada’s Wonderland will light up with a spectacular display of fireworks on select long weekend dates throughout the summer months. Each fireworks show will be uniquely designed with more than 6,000 fireworks reaching heights of over 800 feet all choreographed to a lively soundtrack. Celebration Canada – It’s Canada’s biggest birthday bash! The celebration kicks off in July with a spectacular fireworks show and will feature authentic Canadian food, live music, daily live entertainment, street performers and much more.

– It’s Canada’s biggest birthday bash! The celebration kicks off in July with a spectacular fireworks show and will feature authentic Canadian food, live music, daily live entertainment, street performers and much more. KidZfest – This party is just for kids. The fun kicks off in August with live entertainment, fun family activities, special guest appearances, costume parades and the kids’ favourite attraction – the Foam Pit!

– This party is just for kids. The fun kicks off in August with live entertainment, fun family activities, special guest appearances, costume parades and the kids’ favourite attraction – the Foam Pit! Family Halloween Event – Family-friendly Halloween fun with Snoopy and the PEANUTS gang returns fall 2022 with mazes, trick-or-treat adventures, costume parties, live shows and more.

Family-friendly Halloween fun with Snoopy and the PEANUTS gang returns fall 2022 with mazes, trick-or-treat adventures, costume parties, live shows and more. Halloween Haunt – The monsters return September through October along with haunted attractions, horrifying mazes, thrilling nighttime rides and sinister entertainment.

– The monsters return September through October along with haunted attractions, horrifying mazes, thrilling nighttime rides and sinister entertainment. WinterFest – The park transforms into a magical winter wonderland for this immersive holiday experience in November and December. Visit enchanting themed areas with millions of lights, go ice skating on Snow Flake Lake and enjoy live entertainment, sweet and savory treats and holiday family activities.

Canada’s Wonderland will also be expanding its culinary offerings in 2022 with the introduction of a multi-level, rustic lodge-restaurant that will be the park’s largest dining facility to-date. Inspired by the

striking beauty of the Canadian wilderness, it will feature a sprawling patio overlooking Yukon Striker and the Frontier Canada vista, room for 500+ seating, and indoor and outdoor fireplaces.