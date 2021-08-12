Kids, Coasters and Cops — 80 youth cadets and campers visit Kings Island with police officers
By News Release | August 12, 2021
Today eighty kids braved the summer heat to visit Kings Island with Cincinnati Police Officers. The “Kids, Coasters and Cops” event was a back-to school blast for these young, recent graduates of Cincinnati Police Department’s Kim Williams’ CITI Camp and Summer Cadet Program. The day of fun was made possible through donations from the Blue Line Foundation, FOP #69, Sentinels, Cincinnati Police Department and Kings Island.
Other Interesting facts:
- The CITI campers are 10-12 years old
- The Cadets are 16-18 years old
- Their counselors for the summer are Cincinnati Police Department’s Youth Services Officers
- The Cincinnati Police Department’s Community Relations Officers were on hand today to be with the kids.