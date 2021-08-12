Kids, Coasters and Cops — 80 youth cadets and campers visit Kings Island with police officers

Today eighty kids braved the summer heat to visit Kings Island with Cincinnati Police Officers. The “Kids, Coasters and Cops” event was a back-to school blast for these young, recent graduates of Cincinnati Police Department’s Kim Williams’ CITI Camp and Summer Cadet Program. The day of fun was made possible through donations from the Blue Line Foundation, FOP #69, Sentinels, Cincinnati Police Department and Kings Island.

