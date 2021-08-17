The 2020 Applause Award postponed again

The Applause Award is the theme- and amusement parks industry’s oldest and most prestigious award. The award has been presented biannually since 1980, but due to the current circumstances around COVID-19, the 2020 award will be postponed until 2022.

In September 2020 the IAAPA Expo 2020 was cancelled because of the impacts of COVID-19. Given this cancellation, the Applause Award Board of Governors decided to postpone the 2020 Applause Award to November 2021.

The Board of Governors has now decided to postpone the award another year. This primarily because of the continuing limitations to operating schedules of the competing parks.

‘It is unfortunate that we will have to skip a complete award cycle, but given the nature of the award, we need to make sure that the finalists are given an even playing field’, says Andreas Veilstrup Andersen, CEO and President at Liseberg.’ However, we look forward to presenting the award to one of three world-class finalists in November 2022’.

Information about previous winners, award criteria and the Applause Award Board of Governors can be found at the Applause Award website.