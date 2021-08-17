Intercard installs eighth cashless system for Michigan’s Zap Zone FEC chain

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology for the amusement industry, has installed another system for Zap Zone at its FEC in Farmington, Michigan. This is the eighth of Zap Zone’s centers to make the switch to Intercard.

The Zap Zone chain is Michigan’s premier family fun destination. Its attractions include laser tag, Glo-Golf, bumper cars, Cannon Blaster Balladium and a huge arcade with prizes.