Oktoberfest returns to Morey’s Piers over four weekends

The Wildwoods, N.J. — This fall, Oktoberfest return to Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ. Guests can enjoy four consecutive weekends of German-themed revelry, live entertainment, kids “Rootbier Garten” activity area, and more. On Friday, September 17 at 5:45 pm, the festivities kick-off with a ceremonial keg tapping of Warsteiner beer and the Morey family clad in lederhosen.

A full line-up of bands will rock the Coca-Cola stage at Mariner’s Pier near the Giant Wheel during the Oktoberfest weekends. Musical performances are scheduled for Fridays from 6:30pm-10:30pm; Saturdays from 1:00pm 5:00pm, then again from 6:30pm-10:30pm; and Sundays from 1:00pm-4:00pm.

Wilhelm’s Bier Garten, the home of Oktoberfest, serves ice-cold German draft beer along with local and domestic imports and wine. In addition, visitors can feast on German fare aplenty, including giant Bavarian pretzels, roasted chicken, bratwurst and knockwurst on a pretzel roll, and more.

Jumbo’s Grub & Pub will offer a festive selection of Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, German potato salad, schnitzel, and more. In addition, thirsty guests can sip on a wide selection of beers on tap and seasonal cocktails. To satisfy a sweet tooth, stands on Mariner’s Pier will have Oktoberfest favorites, including candied and caramel apples, along with pumpkin funnel cake. A kid’s zone with a “Rootbier Garten” will be set up near the Wave Swinger, and kids can enjoy a variety of activities, including a pumpkin decorating station. Wristband holders 12 years old and under will receive a free souvenir root beer cup with the first fill free. Prices per kid activity vary. The Blue Palms Resort and Starlux Hotel are offering an OktoberRest stay package the weekend of October 8 – 9. The package includes a two-night stay and Oktoberfest ride wristbands valid for the length of stay. Complimentary ride wristbands are based on published room occupancy. Packages start at $107 per night at the Blue Palms Resort and $120 per night at the Starlux Hotel. Packages are available in rooms and suites for 2 to 6 persons. To book, please call 609-522-0606.

Rooms are subject to availability; price does not include hotel tax. For more information, visit www.moreyspiers.com/hotels.

Oktoberfest ride wristbands are available for purchase online now through Sunday, October 10 at https://moreyspiers.ltibooking.com/categories/oktoberfest. When purchased online, single-day Oktoberfest ride wristbands start at $29 plus tax. When purchased onsite, single-day Oktoberfest ride wristbands are $44, including tax. Mariner’s Pier, located at Schellenger Avenue, hosts Oktoberfest September 17-19, September 24-26, October 1-3, and October 8-10. The Pier will be open from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Fridays; 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Saturdays; 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sundays. For more information on Morey’s Oktoberfest offerings, visit www.moreyspiers.com/oktoberfest.