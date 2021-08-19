MENALAC unveils new “future-proof” logo

DUBAI — The industry of fun is transforming, embracing new trends and technologies to deliver an even better guest experience. Echoing this appetite for progress and change, MENALAC has hit refresh on its logo. Its exciting new visual identity is inspired by fun, progress and resilience.

Rosa Tahmaseb, Secretary General of MENALAC comments, “Our new logo represents our priorities for the future – elevating the sector of funin the MENA region and celebrating our industry’s growth. Our logo makes an instant impression while also giving viewers layers of symbolism to unravel. We’re at the threshold of a new era, and we couldn’t be more excited”.

MENALAC’s logo is inspired by its members and the guests they serve, the significance of the leisure industry in the region, and the council’s evolution since its launch in 2016. The logo has a distinct timelessness about it, reflecting its “future-proof” nature. It’s as relevant today as it will be tomorrow.

The logo’s sleek anatomy is a tribute to one of the most popular rides at an amusement park – the Ferris wheel, with a dash of roller coaster.

MENALAC will be introducing its new logo to the world with a roll-out on its website, social media platforms, and newsletter over the next few months.

What’s next for MENALAC?

MENALAC has several new launches in the works ranging from the upcoming debut of its groundbreaking MENA Leisure Report (MLR) to exciting member events being planned for later this year. To stay tuned to the latest updates and news from MENALAC, please visit www.menalac.org/en