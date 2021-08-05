SeaWorld increases the fright with announcement of new elements for the inaugural Howl-O-Scream

SeaWorld Orlando announced the second house and other amazing details today!

Howl-O-Scream joins the park’s already impressive fall line-up of events including the return of family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular, included with park admission, which boasts daytime trick or treating for kids of all ages. Spooky fun for the entire family with Spooktacular during the day and terrifying thrills by night with the launch of Howl-O-Scream make SeaWorld Orlando the place to be this Halloween season.

Howl-O-Scream takes place select nights Friday, September 10 through Sunday, October 31 from 7 p.m. to as late as 2 a.m.

The Park unveiled several themed Howl-O-Scream elements today along with their descriptions, with many more details to come…

New Haunted House—Captain’s Revenge:

A tempting and terrifying force has possessed those who once labored aboard this vessel. Against every warning, you descend into its dank underbelly in search of the captain who swore revenge on you. What grisly horror lurks around the next dimly lit corner? Creaks and groans fill the musty air. You’re surrounded by what remains of the ill-fated crew. It’s time to find a way out…before they find permanent quarters for you.

New Scare Zone—SEA OF SOULS:

This is it…the site of that horrific shipwreck. Those marauding pirates were too arrogant to see their downfall coming, and now they’re doomed to wander through a sea of gruesome reminders. Their souls are restless, and their anger is real. They’ll never stop seeking revenge on those who’ve escaped their ghostly fate. Steer clear—if you can.

New Themed Bar Experience—LONGSHOREMEN TAVERN:

When pirates pull into port, this be the tavern where they warm their bellies with rum. Take a break from the monsters and squalls, plant your weary hides, and join the merriment. In here, you might discover that an old SeaWorld treasure has been (partially) resurrected. They’re the Longshoremen, and they’ve been dying to entertain you again.