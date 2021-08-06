120 attend NEAAPA Summer Meeting at Six Flags

AGAWAM, Mass. – After taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID crisis, 120 members of NEAAPA, the Northeast’s Entertainment Association, met Tuesday for the organization’s 108th Anniversary Summer Meeting at Six Flags New England here.

The gathering had the best turnout in recent memory, according to NEAAPA Secretary Ed Hodgdon.

A tour of the newly-themed DC Universe was conducted by Six Flags Communications Manager Jen McGrath, who also held a question and answer session. Mike Nuizel, park engineer, conducted a behind-the-scenes look at how Cyclone, the facility’s signature wooden coaster, was transformed into Wicked Cyclone.

John Hallenbeck, vice president and executive director of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) North America, provided an update on IAAPA affairs during an afternoon NEAAPA Board of Directors meeting.

Following a social hour, NEAAPA President Dave Oberlander and Six Flags New England President Pete Carmichael welcomed those in attendance at the start of the dinner.

Among those at the gathering were NEAAPA Hall of Fame members John and Beth Bowen. John is also a past president of the association and Beth served a secretary for many years. The Bowens owned and operated the former Whalom Park in Lurenburg, Mass.

Past Presidents Stephen Lipkin Carl Berni, Ed Connor, Kevin Naughton, and Eric Anderson were also in the group.

Sponsors included: Event sponsor: Premier Rides; gift bags: Extreme Engineering, Dippin’ Dots, Bass Resort Sales, Carousel Family Fun Center, and Gateway Ticketing Systems; name badges: High Mountain Enterprises

Next year’s summer meeting will be at Santa’s Village, Jefferson, N.H., and will include a golf scramble.