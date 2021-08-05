Embed appoints Kash Ahmad as Chief Management Consultant, North & South America Region to maximize growth

SINGAPORE – Leading the transformation of the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries, has appointed Kash Ahmad as Chief Management Consultant, North & South America.

Kash Ahmad has an impressive 25-year professional track record in the Family Entertainment technology and operations space, culminating in his recent leadership role as Executive Director at Cineplex Entertainment LP. Having spent most of his youth living in Canada and Southeast Asia, he was drawn to Arcades around the world, and comes to Embed with an international mindset. In his experience in Family Entertainment, he developed a passion for the service industry and the dream of going beyond the transaction, focusing on creating memorable customer experiences and fulfilling customer relationships (that drive return visits and future-proof a business) as the key to success.

Throughout his impressive career Kash was deeply involved in developing the Playdium and The Rec Room concepts from inception to operation. He worked closely with Embed on the technology solution that powers these facilities to create an exceptional customer journey, and operating efficiency to drive greater profit. Approaching these businesses holistically has been the key to their success. In Canada, The Rec Room is the leading Food & Entertainment venue for millennials; while Playdium has become the leading gaming and social environment for families, teens, and tweens.



Kash’s focus on the values of integrity, loyalty, innovation and building relationships is his key to success. While the amusement industry has undergone significant changes and advancements over the years, he believes these guiding principles are fundamental to the development of this industry. Kash believes the last quarter century has been more of a journey than a career, and he is looking forward to continuing this journey with Embed. “I’ve followed Embed and been a client for over 15 years. I’ve experienced their exceptional product and viewed them as a leader in the amusement industry. I’m incredibly excited to now work with them as they have continued to focus on innovation in an industry that requires constant advancement.” said Kash Ahmad, Chief Management Consultant, Embed.

“We’ll be introducing a number of exciting innovations that are designed to deliver a superior guest experience that will disrupt our industry,” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Solutions Group. “We are completely focused on providing tailored solutions to help Operators drive more profit for their business by increasing their revenue, reducing their costs and achieving their business goals. Our “customer first” approach focuses on solutions that enable the optimum consumer experience and it’s the driver behind our development efforts “because when the customer thrives the operators thrives! This requires superior Executive Leaders, made up of professionals with a proven track record in the Family Entertainment space with a passion for the technology that fuels it. We are thrilled to welcome Kash to the Embed family! With his deep industry knowledge and proven track record, we are excited that he will further elevate the NASA organization, function and business.” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Solutions Group.