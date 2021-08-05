Paradise Summer Dinner Show at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is launching the most stunning and glamourous show you will see this year. The Paradise Summer Dinner Show opens on Thursday 5th August and features the very best in live entertainment.

The Paradise Summer Dinner Show brings together the very best in entertainment, fusing together sensational singers, skilled dancers and stunning speciality acts, to create an unforgettable night in stylish surroundings.

The delicious three course dinner has been carefully put together by our Head Chef. To start choose from Paradise Prawn Cocktail, Butternut and Harissa Hummus served with a Pitta Bread, or Tomato Bisque. Main courses are Pan Seared Salmon and Lobster sauce, Chargrilled Chicken A’la Crème or Aubergine Parmigiana. Dessert is Summer berries with ice cream with crushed meringue.

Amanda Thompson OBE, Producer and Director of the show adds “We’re thrilled to be staging our fantastic Christmas Dinner Show this year. Guests will be able to enjoy a spectacular evening showcasing the very best in live entertainment.

“The performers really are extremely talented and have been rehearsing tirelessly to put on an amazing show for guests. It will be a fantastic experience and we welcome all to join us.”

The Paradise Summer Dinner Show promises glitz, glamour and fun for all the family, taking place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings between 5th August and 28th August in the Paradise Room. Featuring a cast of incredibly talented performers, guests of all ages are invited to marvel in the magical performance and enjoy a delicious three-course meal.

Doors open at 7.45pm with dinner served and curtain rising at 8.30pm.

Tickets cost £42 per adult including a 3 course dinner and show. Tickets for children 12 years and under costs £32 including a 3 course dinner and show. Show only tickets are available costing £25 pp for adults and £20 per person for under 18s.