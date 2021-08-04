New brews and fresh bites celebrate end-of-summer flavors at 4th Annual Bier Fest, opening Friday, August 13

TAMPA, Fla. — During the fourth year of Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests can sip seasonal beverage offerings and savor new recipes featuring fan-favorite breweries. Beer flows through the park on an all-new beer trail, weaving between iconic coasters, local live music and fascinating animal habitats while incorporating fan-favorite restaurants and outdoor culinary stations, including the new Giraffe Bar. This year, park guests can toast to new adventures each Friday through Sunday from August 13 to October 31.

Pair Epic Thrill Rides with NEW Hoppy Culinary Delights

Brew fans will have dozens of beers to choose from at this year’s Bier Fest, featuring over 50 varieties of IPAs, wheat ales, stouts and more! This year’s event shines a spotlight on breweries that bring flavor to Florida and beyond, with iconic local, regional and national brews incorporated into new shareable samples at over a dozen culinary locations, including:

Brews & Chews with Funky Buddha Brewing: Pair a “Hop Gun IPA” with NEW Drunken Shrimp Papaya Salad, featuring beer-battered and golden fried shrimp topped with Tajin and Thai chili Buddha dressing.

Pair a “Hop Gun IPA” with NEW Drunken Shrimp Papaya Salad, featuring beer-battered and golden fried shrimp topped with Tajin and Thai chili Buddha dressing. Pub Grub featuring Alcatraz Brewing: Indulge in a “2 X IPA” with pepper smoked chopped brisket poutine, including beer-battered French fries smothered in blue cheese, caramelized onions, and chipotle BBQ sauce.

Indulge in a “2 X IPA” with pepper smoked chopped brisket poutine, including beer-battered French fries smothered in blue cheese, caramelized onions, and chipotle BBQ sauce. Garden Gate featuring Anheuser-Busch: A nod to the park’s roots include the return of fan-favorite Mojo roasted heritage pork pub chip nachos topped with pepper jack mornay cheese and a savory avocado crema.

A nod to the park’s roots include the return of fan-favorite Mojo roasted heritage pork pub chip nachos topped with pepper jack mornay cheese and a savory avocado crema. Kraft-Heinz Kitchen featuring Sierra Nevada Brewing: Enjoy a mountain of flavor packed into the NEW High Altitude Smoked Elk Jalapeño Sausage Chili topped with a drizzle of Kraft-Heinz cilantro sour cream.

Plus, more brew-dedicated locations throughout the park feature favorite breweries from Tampa’s backyard, including fan favorites like Big Storm, 3 Daughters, Motorworks, Cigar City, Coppertail, Yuengling and more!

Not into Beer? No fear! Enjoy frozen cocktails, live music and more!

Beyond the brews, Busch Gardens offers plenty of delicious options for everyone to enjoy at Bier Fest this year. From delectable bourbon tastings to chilling frozen cocktails and seltzers, satisfying refreshment is abundantly available in every corner of the park.

Several festival locations feature non-alcoholic beverage options as well, including the new Giraffe Bar. Barrilitos® strawberry hibiscus or watermelon Agua Frescas offer cool relief on warm summer days and Serengeti views from panoramic windows or the open-air patio.

After enjoying live local music at the Coke Canopy, a stop at Xcursions gift shop is a must for anyone with a sweet tooth. The NEW sangria and mimosa bar pairs with the whiskey-inspired gourmet cupcake flight fresh from the park’s bakery for the perfect dessert combo.

Savor and save with a Bier Fest lanyard!

For the best value to taste a variety of food and drink offerings, guests can purchase a Bier Fest Sampler Lanyard, starting at only $49.99 for a 8-sample punch card. Pass Members get an exclusive offer: 15 items for the same price as a 12-item Sampler to enjoy three extra samples for FREE!

For all alcohol purchases, including sampler lanyard redemption for alcoholic items, guests must be 21 years of age or older to be served.