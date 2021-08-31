Intercard welcomes longtime customer Main Event to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology for the amusement industry, recently welcomed longtime customer Main Event Entertainment to Intercard’s home of St. Louis, Missouri. Intercard technology is used throughout Main Event’s more than 40 family entertainment centers nationwide.

Main Event’s newest center is scheduled to open September 1 at The District at Chesterfield, a new retailtainment complex in the St. Louis area. The 50,000-square-foot facility will have 22 bowling lanes, a multi-level laser tag arena, a rock-climbing wall, a gravity ropes course, virtual reality experiences, an arcade with more than 100 games and a restaurant and bar.

“For more than 20 years, Intercard has been proud to help Main Event bring its leading brand of family entertainment to 16 states across the country,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “Main Event is a pioneer of the FEC concept and Intercard is a pioneer in cashless technology so it’s been a mutually rewarding partnership. With the opening of its newest center in St. Louis, we are also proud to be able to call them neighbors at last.”