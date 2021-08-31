The road to recovery: Embed celebrates return to Saudi Entertainment & Amusement (SEA) Show 2021

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, is pleased to announce that they will be participating in the upcoming Saudi Entertainment & Amusement (SEA) Show 2021 in Riyadh. Embed is returning not just as an exhibitor but also as a key representative of the family entertainment centre (FEC) sector, paving the road to recovery for businesses in the industry as they emerge from the shadows of the pandemic. The Embed team is excited to meet new and reunite with existing customers, partners, and friends at their booth.

“KSA is a major market for us and at the heart of our MENA strategy. Saudi Arabia is both the cultural and economic powerhouse of the region and we give it our unlimited attention. There are many mega entertainment projects underway, and what makes this exciting is that they are part of the country future diversification in his Highness’s Saudi Vision 2030. Embed will be part of this wonderful journey, delivering various transformative initiatives to support the industry and also empower, enable, and ease the business of fun for our customers. So far, we have managed to work with our partners in the country to deliver some of our award-winning products such as the Embed Mobile Wallet & Portal which allows customers to use their mobile phone to play games, control their spending and move to a COVID-safe, contactless environment, similar to what we are seeing with the banking industry with Apple Wallet and Google Pay. Saudi Arabia has a young, vibrant and mobile-savvy population, an ideal market for the low-touch economy of the future.” said Embed CEO Renee Welsh.



When the pandemic hit last year, FEC owners were left reeling from the significant impact COVID-19 had on their businesses. Embed responded immediately, launching an extensive range of initiatives to support customers in their road to recovery, focusing on low-touch experiences, embracing automation, leveraging technology, and streamlining communication.

This culminated in the Embed COVID-19 Resource Centre. A key element was the Mobile Wallet, Embed’s latest award-winning innovation, which Embed gave away free to all business owners. To date, Embed is the only FEC business solutions provider to gain compliance approval from Google and Apple for its Mobile Wallet, and is the only non-banking finance -payment or loyalty card business and brand card to sit in consumers’ mobile wallets. Protected by advanced security and encrypted mobile technology, Embed’s Mobile Wallet has APIs available to link to any FEC mobile app. Without the hassle of downloading an app, the Mobile Wallet allows guests to play games and reload with their virtual card directly from their mobile phone – anytime, anywhere.



Game-Changing RFID Media Wearables

Debuting at the IAAPA 2019 show in Orlando, Florida, Embed’s collection of wearable media redefined the ‘game card’ by combining fashion, textile design with various materials, and technology. With over 200 design variations covering every consumer demographic and amusement category, Embed’s RFID media wearables is the currency of family entertainment businesses that will act as a key for loyalty programs, helping FECs boost return visits and drive greater average guest spend.



Embed client Clint Novak, General Manager of Fun Land of Fredericksburg, said, “One of the most valuable features Fun Land takes advantage of is the RFID wristbands from Embed. The wristbands set us apart from the pack because no one is utilizing this technology like Fun Land. After we got the system up and running, we saw a huge uptick in people coming to the park and their ability to use the system.”



